Judge Frank Caprio’s funeral to be live-streamed for fans worldwide on August 29

He won hearts with his compassion, humour, and ability to give people second chances
The world said goodbye recently to Judge Frank Caprio, beloved as the “nicest judge in the world,” who passed away on August 21 at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Known globally for his hit courtroom show Caught in Providence, Judge Caprio won hearts with his compassion, humour, and ability to give people second chances.
When news of his passing broke, thousands of fans from all corners of the world reached out to ask if they could take part in his final farewell.
His son shared that the family has decided to make the funeral service available for everyone.
“We’d like to thank you for your tremendous outpouring of love and support for us during this very difficult time. My dad’s funeral mass will be on Friday, August 29, here at the Providence Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul at 10am,” he said in a social media post.
The family added that locals are welcome to attend in person.
“For those of you who live in the area and would like to join us, you are welcome to come. We’ve been getting thousands of request from people around the world who would like to join us to pray with us at my father’s funeral mass. So we will be live streaming the mass on our social media pages. Any of you who would like to join us and pray with us, you can do so. Thank you again.”
The live stream will be broadcast through the family’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, giving millions of fans worldwide the chance to say goodbye.
Judge Caprio had served in the Providence Municipal Court since 1985, but it was his show Caught in Providence — which earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021 — that made him a global icon.
His kindness, humility, and warm courtroom exchanges, especially with children, turned him into more than just a judge — he became a symbol of empathy and hope.
