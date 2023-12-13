Renowned for his compassionate rulings and the hit ‘Caught in Providence’ TV show, 87-year-old American judge Frank Caprio has shared a deeply emotional video unveiling his battle with pancreatic cancer.
In a touching Instagram post, the beloved TV judge revealed that this unexpected diagnosis emerged around his birthday, typically a joyous occasion for him.
Caprio, who has served as a Providence Municipal Court Judge since 1985, expressed the gravity of his situation, stating, “This birthday is a little different than any other I have ever had.”
Recounting a recent medical examination that delivered unfavourable results, he disclosed the challenging reality of facing pancreatic cancer, an insidious form of the disease.
Undeterred, Caprio conveyed his determination to confront the arduous journey ahead with the support of a dedicated medical team in Rhode Island and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
'Say A Prayer'
Acknowledging the outpouring of friendship and kind messages, he humbly asked for something more, saying, “But I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me.”
In the emotionally charged video, Caprio emphasised the importance of prayer, describing it as a powerful weapon alongside medical treatment in his fight against cancer.
Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received, he captioned the video with a heartfelt plea: “SAY A PRAYER ... Your help will give me the strength to fight this health battle.”
In September 2023, Judge Caprio received the ‘Best Positive Social Impact Driver’ award in the UAE during the 10th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), an honour presented by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC).
Often dubbed as the ‘nicest judge’ in the world, Caprio’s compassionate rulings have made him a worldwide viral sensation on social media.