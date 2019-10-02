The rescued javelina was sent to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center for treatment

Arizona state trooper Martin Soleto pets a baby javelina he wrangled off a Phoenix freeway in Scottsdale, Arizona. Image Credit: AP

Phoenix: A baby javelina is recovering after a jaunt on a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the young javelina was one of two that brought traffic on State Route 51 to a standstill Monday afternoon.

DPS officials say several troopers tried to round up the animals, which were on the northbound lanes.

Trooper Martin Sotelo managed to wrangle one javelina. The other ran off and eluded capture.

