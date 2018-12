An entire industry has erupted to save us from tech creep, after having got us hooked to our smart gadgets. HabitLab, Moment and Headspace are examples of salvation technolgies that come to our aid as we turn to more technology to try and curb our use of technology, making our tech addiction a very profitable idea for many. Image Credit: Supplied

An entire industry has erupted to save us from tech creep, after having got us hooked to our smart gadgets. HabitLab, Moment and Headspace are examples of salvation technolgies that come to our aid as we turn to more technology to try and curb our use of technology, making our tech addiction a very profitable idea for many. Image Credit: Supplied