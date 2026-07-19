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Influencer Andrew Tate and brother arrested in Miami

In Romania, the Tates face allegations of trafficking minors and money laundering

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AFP
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Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate.
Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate.
AFP file photo

Washington, United States: Radical social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested Saturday in Miami, the US Marshals Service told AFP, as Britain seeks their extradition to face new charges of rape, sex trafficking and assault.

Marshals confirmed the arrest of 39-year-old Andrew Tate, a self-professed misogynist, and his younger brother, but said that because the arrest warrant was sealed, "we are not able to disclose the charges."

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US news outlet TMZ posted video of law enforcement officers placing the men in handcuffs and escorting them into waiting vehicles. Asked by an onlooker if he had something to say, Tristan Tate did not respond, the footage posted on X showed.

The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement that the Tates, who face charges in Britain, were arrested by US marshals.

UK prosecutors will be seeking the brothers' extradition.

"We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child," Malcolm McHaffie, head of CPS's Special Crime Division, said in the statement.

"The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US," he said, adding that the latest charges stem from receipt of new evidence from Bedfordshire Police that bring the total number of alleged victims in the Tates case to seven.

Earlier this year, police in Hertfordshire, north of London, said it was reopening a probe into rape and sexual assault allegations made by women against Andrew Tate between 2014 and 2015.

They also face separate rape and human trafficking allegations brought by different women and investigated by Bedfordshire Police, which covers their hometown of Luton, also north of London.

The Tate brothers are also accused of tax evasion and money laundering in the UK.

The influencer brothers have denied all accusations.

The Tates are dual British-US citizens who have been avid supporters of US President Donald Trump. 

In March 2025, the US state of Florida launched a criminal investigation against them. The status of that investigation is unclear.

Andrew Tate is one of the most prominent proponents of the so-called "manosphere" network of communities, many of them online, that focus on traditional masculinity, anti-feminism, and self-improvement.

He promotes his divisive views, often incorporating alpha-male and aggressively misogynistic themes, to millions on social media including 10.8 million followers on X.

In Romania, where they have been based in recent years, the Tates face allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

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