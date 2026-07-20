Andrew Tate arrested in Miami as UK seeks extradition over rape, human trafficking charges

UK prosecutors seek extradition of Tate brothers on new rape, trafficking counts
MIAMI — Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami by the US Marshals Service on a sealed warrant following a request from British authorities seeking their extradition to face a series of criminal charges, including rape, human trafficking and sexual exploitation offences.
The US Marshals Service confirmed the brothers were taken into custody but declined to provide details because the warrant remains under seal.
The arrests mark the latest development in a years-long international legal saga involving the Tate brothers, dual British-American citizens who have faced criminal investigations in both Romania and the United Kingdom.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced it had authorized new charges against the brothers following a review of evidence submitted by investigators.
According to the CPS, prosecutors are seeking Andrew Tate's extradition on charges that include:
Seven additional counts of rape;
Three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation;
Three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and
Nineteen additional offences involving alleged indecent images of children and extreme pornography.
The alleged offences are said to have occurred between July 2010 and August 2017.
Tristan Tate faces:
Two counts of rape;
One count of sexual assault; and
Three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.
"We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child," Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.
The brothers' U.S. attorney, Joseph McBride, dismissed the new allegations, describing them as politically motivated.
In a statement posted on X, McBride called the charges "filth and slander" and argued they were intended to undermine separate defamation lawsuits the brothers have filed in the United States.
"We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain's political dirty work," he said.
An extradition request from the United Kingdom does not automatically result in a transfer. U.S. courts must first determine whether the legal requirements under the U.S.-U.K. extradition treaty have been met before the executive branch can approve any surrender.
The latest case adds to a string of criminal investigations involving the Tate brothers.
Andrew Tate, 39, first rose to public attention after appearing on the British reality television show Big Brother in 2016. He was removed from the program after footage emerged that appeared to show him striking a woman. Tate denied wrongdoing, and the woman later publicly defended him, saying the encounter was consensual.
The brothers later relocated to Romania, where authorities arrested them in late 2022 on allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women.
Romanian prosecutors alleged the brothers recruited women through deception before coercing them into producing online adult content. Andrew and Tristan Tate have consistently denied all allegations.
In late 2024, a Romanian court found significant procedural deficiencies in the prosecution's case and returned the indictment to prosecutors, delaying the criminal proceedings. Although the brothers remained under judicial supervision for a period, restrictions on their travel were later eased, allowing them to leave Romania while investigations continued.
A former professional kickboxer, Andrew Tate has become one of the world's most recognizable and polarizing online personalities.
With more than 10 million followers on X, Tate built a global following through videos promoting wealth, masculinity and self-improvement. He is frequently associated with the online "manosphere," a loosely connected network of influencers known for anti-feminist rhetoric and traditional views on gender roles.
His comments about women and relationships have repeatedly drawn criticism from governments, educators and advocacy groups, while several major social media platforms have previously suspended or restricted his accounts over content found to violate their policies. Some of those accounts have since been reinstated.
Among the statements that attracted scrutiny were remarks in which Tate claimed he had persuaded large numbers of women to enter the online sex industry. Critics have cited such comments as evidence of exploitative behavior, while Tate has maintained that his remarks were taken out of context and that all relationships and business activities were consensual.
The brothers are expected to appear before a U.S. court as extradition proceedings begin.
If a federal judge finds that the legal standards for extradition are satisfied, the case would move to the U.S. Secretary of State for a final decision on whether they should be surrendered to British authorities.
The arrests do not constitute a finding of guilt. The Tate brothers remain presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.