The shutdown had become a source of growing alarm for travellers and airlines. The absence rate among airport screeners peaked at 10 per cent last weekend, meaning longer lines. On Friday, the absence of six air traffic control workers contributed to massive delays along the East Coast. LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were particularly affected, and delays rippled outward from there — about 3,000 late flights by midafternoon. The end of the shutdown should relieve those problems. That said, the Transportation Security Administration has emphasised that the large majority of passengers haven’t suffered from the shutdown. The TSA said that only 3.7 per cent of travellers screened Wednesday — or about 65,000 people — waited 15 minutes or longer.