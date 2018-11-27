In an interview with Buzzfeed News, the woman, Maria Meza, 39, said she and her five children were standing near the fence when border agents fired tear gas at them. She said she didn’t try to cross and was only looking across the border. “I was scared. I wanted to cry. That’s when I grabbed my daughters and ran,” Meza said. “I thought my kids were going to die with me because of the gas we inhaled.”