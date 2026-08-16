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Hope fades for finding survivors of Colombia quake as rescued woman dies

Nation in grief as death toll climbs and hundreds remain missing after quake

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AFP
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Members of Civil Defense take a rest during the rescue operation after the earthquake in Pereira, Colombia, on August 15, 2026, days after a 7.4 - magnitude quake.
Members of Civil Defense take a rest during the rescue operation after the earthquake in Pereira, Colombia, on August 15, 2026, days after a 7.4 - magnitude quake.
AFP

A Colombian woman who was rescued after being trapped for nearly 37 hours under the rubble in the wake of a strong earthquake has died of her injuries, her family told AFP on Saturday. 

Along with her death comes the painful realisation that the chances of finding survivors are dwindling, as rescue teams continue to search for hundreds of missing people after this week's devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake. 

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Daniela Largo, 32, was pulled from the debris on Tuesday in the city of Pereira to shouts of joy and applause, becoming a symbol of hope for a nation reeling from Monday's disaster.

Largo, who died on Friday, leaves behind a 12-year-old son.

"I just want this all to be over quickly," Largo's mother Sandra Milena Perez told AFP.

Monday's earthquake has so far killed at least 294 people and injured nearly 4,000, authorities say.

Rescuers are still searching for at least 320 people who are unaccounted for, according to data from the disaster management agency. In the most devastated areas, workers are using heavy machinery to remove pieces of roofs and walls.

Residents of hard-hit Pereira are still hoping for a miracle, but optimism is fading.

"If there is someone alive, it would be a miracle, but I don't think there's anyone alive underneath," said Fernando Gaitan, a 55-year-old restaurant delivery worker.

Rescuers have brought in heavy machinery to help remove large sections of roofs and walls and are visibly fatigued after days of grueling work.

"We're going to stay until the last person is recovered," firefighter corporal Javier Jimenez told AFP.

Appeal to Trump

When the country's new president Abelardo de la Espriella took office August 7, the news was celebrated by US President Donald Trump, who backed the flamboyant right-winger's candidacy.

On Saturday, De la Espriella said he had a "friendly" 10-minute phone call with Trump, and sought a temporary suspension of the tariffs imposed by the United States, to bring relief during its reconstruction phase. 

Tariffs were raised at the end of July from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, with exceptions for some goods such as coffee and oil.

Suspending tariffs would help "our businesspeople who are facing very difficult times because of the effects of the earthquake," De la Espriella said.

He also thanked the US for $26.5 million in aid and the support of its rescue teams, as well as Israel for sending humanitarian assistance and rescuers.

More than 14,000 homes collapsed in the quake. The most hard-hit cities of Cali, Pereira and Manizales will require reconstruction costing millions.

De la Espriella plans to declare a state of economic emergency to empower him to set taxes or reorganize the budget without the approval of Congress.

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