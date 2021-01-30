Havana: A Cuban military helicopter crashed in the mountainous eastern region of the country Friday morning, killing all five crew members aboard, the government said.
A brief statement by the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces said the aircraft crashed into an elevation after leaving eastern Holguin province for the short trip to Guantanamo province, but gave no further information.
The last serious air accident in Cuba occurred in May 2018, when a plane crashed shortly after take-off from Havana airport, killing 112 people, with only one passenger surviving.
An investigation found errors in the calculations of the aircraft's weight and center of gravity.
Eight Cuban military personnel died in April 2017 in the crash of a Russian-made aircraft in the mountainous western region of Artemisa.