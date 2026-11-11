Hegseth survives impeachment vote, but could Democrats remove him in January?

Democrats could revive impeachment bid over Iran war when they take control of Congress
Dubai: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has survived an impeachment attempt over his handling of the Iran war, but his political troubles may be far from over.
House Republicans blocked the effort on Tuesday in a 211–204 procedural vote, handing President Donald Trump a victory as his administration faces mounting scrutiny over the prolonged conflict with Tehran.
But the vote may have merely postponed a bigger confrontation.
Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress in January following their midterm election victories, raising questions about whether they could revive impeachment proceedings against one of Trump’s closest Cabinet allies.
Here are seven key questions about what happens next.
The impeachment resolution was introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who accused Hegseth of carrying out unlawful military operations, particularly during the Iran war.
Republicans voted to refer the resolution to committee, effectively halting the immediate impeachment effort.
211–204 House vote: Republicans blocked the impeachment bid by referring the eight articles to committee.
Democrats take control: The new Congress begins, giving Democrats the power to reopen proceedings.
Iran war at the centre: Hegseth faces allegations of conducting military operations without congressional authorisation.
Eight impeachment charges: Accusations cover Iran, Yemen, Venezuela, maritime strikes, civilian casualties and other Pentagon decisions.
Removal requires two-thirds: A House majority can impeach Hegseth, but conviction and removal require a two-thirds Senate vote.
Trump stands firmly behind him: The president has praised Hegseth, while Democrats are considering further investigations and possible impeachment proceedings.
Massie was the only Republican to join Democrats in opposing the procedural move.
Trump strongly defended Hegseth, describing the impeachment attempt as politically motivated and praising his performance as defence secretary.
The political balance in Washington will shift significantly when the new Congress takes office.
Democrats will gain control of the House agenda, giving them greater authority to launch investigations, summon officials, hold hearings and initiate impeachment proceedings.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become speaker, has accused Hegseth of abusing his authority and undermining national security.
However, the current impeachment resolution does not automatically carry over into the next Congress. Lawmakers would need to introduce a fresh measure.
Yes. The US Constitution allows the House of Representatives to impeach federal civil officers, including Cabinet secretaries.
A simple majority is sufficient to approve articles of impeachment.
Democrats could therefore initiate fresh proceedings and, if they secure enough votes, formally impeach Hegseth.
But impeachment is not the same as removal from office.
That would be considerably more difficult.
After impeachment by the House, the Senate conducts a trial. Conviction requires a two-thirds majority of senators present.
Even with Democrats controlling the Senate, removing Hegseth would require substantial Republican support, assuming all senators participate.
Without that supermajority, Hegseth could remain in office despite being impeached.
Massie’s impeachment resolution includes allegations that Hegseth carried out military operations without the congressional authorisation required under US law.
The congressman argues that the Iran war has continued far beyond the limits established by the 1973 War Powers Resolution.
That law generally requires the termination of unauthorised US military involvement in hostilities after 60 days, subject to specified exceptions and a possible withdrawal period.
Massie says the Iran conflict has continued for more than eight months without congressional approval.
According to The New York Times, Hegseth defended his military operations as lawful but did not directly address Massie’s central argument that the Iran war violated the 1973 War Powers Resolution.
The dispute raises a broader constitutional question: How far can a president go in conducting military operations without explicit congressional approval?
The impeachment resolution contains eight articles covering military operations and Hegseth’s conduct in office.
They include allegations involving US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels in Latin America and the handling of civilian casualties.
Massie also raised concerns about reductions in Pentagon resources dedicated to limiting civilian harm, as well as Hegseth’s treatment of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.
Hegseth has dismissed the accusations as policy disagreements rather than impeachable offences.
Democrats could revisit these issues through congressional investigations, even without immediately pursuing impeachment.
For now, Hegseth remains firmly backed by Trump, who celebrated Tuesday’s vote as a vindication of his defence secretary.
But the political landscape is changing.
Democrats could use their congressional majority to demand documents, question Pentagon officials and examine the legal basis for the Iran campaign.
Whether they pursue another impeachment resolution will depend on their legislative priorities, the evidence developed through oversight and support among lawmakers.
The immediate impeachment threat has been blocked, but January could mark the beginning of a new phase of congressional scrutiny over Hegseth’s handling of the Iran war.