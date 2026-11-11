Hegseth survives impeachment vote, but could Democrats remove him in January?

Dubai: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has survived an impeachment attempt over his handling of the Iran war, but his political troubles may be far from over.

Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress in January following their midterm election victories, raising questions about whether they could revive impeachment proceedings against one of Trump’s closest Cabinet allies.

The immediate impeachment threat has been blocked, but January could mark the beginning of a new phase of congressional scrutiny over Hegseth’s handling of the Iran war.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.