He paid $30 for a painting at a Michigan estate sale. It sold for $1.35 million

It was hardly imposing: An 8-by-11-inch canvas showing nine seashells against a dark background. But in the lower-left corner was a signature that made the longtime collector stop and look again: “abercrombie ’51.”

According to reports. the anonymous collector found the painting at an estate sale in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Although the signature intrigued him, he knew that a name on a canvas was no guarantee of authenticity.

His search led him to Gertrude Abercrombie: The Whole World Is a Mystery, an exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum. He even changed his family holiday plans so he could visit.

Abercrombie had given the painting to Dr John Reynolds of Kalamazoo in exchange for medical services. It remained with his family until its rediscovery this year.

The painting depicts nine seashells on a slate-grey surface, with one conical shell suspended by a thread against a black wall. The shells belonged to Robert Merriam, an alderman from Hyde Park, the Chicago neighbourhood where Abercrombie lived and worked.

With the buyer’s premium, the final price reached $1,352,600 — a new auction record for Abercrombie and the first time one of her works had crossed the $1 million mark.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.