SpaceX catches Starship for first time: Why it matters for humanity

Dubai: Imagine an aircraft that could fly only once before being discarded. Every journey would require building an entirely new plane, making air travel extraordinarily expensive. That is essentially the problem space engineers have struggled with for decades.

NASA is counting on a version of Starship to serve as a lunar lander under its Artemis programme, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon and establish a longer-term human presence there.

The bigger question is no longer simply whether a spacecraft can return safely from orbit. It is whether spacecraft can eventually operate as routinely as aircraft — opening space exploration to possibilities that today remain prohibitively expensive.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.