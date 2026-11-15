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Trump, in first comments on air travel halt, blames Biden

Technical failure leads to flight chaos; Trump points finger at Biden

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AFP
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US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
AP

US President Donald Trump blamed on Sunday the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden for the nationwide ground stop that disrupted domestic and international travel.

In his first comments on the issue since US authorities grounded all planes for several hours on Friday due to a technical upgrade gone wrong, Trump called the Biden administration's aviation management a "disaster".

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"Everything they touched turned bad," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began."

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