Seattle: Authorities in Seattle say gunfire at a light-rail station has killed one person and wounded two others, and that police are searching for suspects.

The Seattle Times reports that the shooting happened on the northbound tunnel platform of the Westlake station at about 9.20pm on Friday. The newspaper quotes a witness as saying a shooter wearing a dark hoodie yelled, pulled a gun, started firing and then fled.