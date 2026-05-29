GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Greenland has to reach a deal with US, PM says

Greenland insists it is not for sale but open to US investment and dialogue

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A general view of the town of Kulusuk in Greenland.
A general view of the town of Kulusuk in Greenland.
AFP

Greenland is "obliged" to find a solution with the United States over President Donald Trump's desire to control the Arctic island, its leader said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said any solution to the conflict must be found within a Danish-US-Greenlandic working group set up at the start of the year.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington must control the Danish autonomous territory for reasons of national security. 

He backed down from threats to seize it in January, after which the working group was set up.

Even if a "master's" desire to "secure control of Greenland... is completely disrespectful... we are obliged to find a solution", Nielsen told reporters on the sidelines of a Greenland economic forum.

Trump's Greenland envoy Jeff Landry is attending the conference on his first visit to the island since being appointed in December 2025. 

He had not been officially invited to either Greenland or the conference, and his presence has stirred controversy on the island.

Landry attended the opening of the forum early Tuesday but then left without interacting with other delegates, according to an AFP journalist present.

On Monday, the US envoy met Greenland's prime minister and foreign minister for talks, where the Greenlandic officials reiterated that neither the island nor its people were for sale, though they were open to collaborating with Washington.

Greenlanders "are more sceptical" towards the United States than previously, Nielsen said.

"But in general, from a business to business perspective, we have absolutely no intention of excluding American investments."

He said Nuuk's priority was to continue talks at the working group level.

"Over there," in the United States, "there are very different perceptions of what this working group is compared to our side, that's clear," he said. 

"Between our three countries, we agreed during a meeting with our former foreign minister, the Danish foreign minister, the (US) vice president and their secretary of state that we need to engage in this constructive dialogue... rather than constantly threaten each other in the media".

France's Trade Minister Nicolas Forissier attended the economic forum in Nuuk on Tuesday, in what he told AFP was a "show of France's solidarity" with Greenland.

"A country like Greenland is not bought, is not conquered, and France is here to show its support," he said.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Explosion damages tanker off Oman

Iran condemns US attacks as violation of ceasefire

18m read
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan’s Foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio address a joint press conference after the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on May 26, 2026.

Rubio revives ‘Quad’ with new Asia projects

3m read
Critics say deal creates separate tax rules for the US president and family.

Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open

24m read
Raul Castro

US indicts former Cuban president Raúl Castro

3m read