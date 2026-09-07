Germany's far-right AfD clear frontrunner in eastern state vote

This combination of pictures created on September 6, 2026 shows Sven Schulze (picture at L), Saxony-Anhalt's State Premier and top candidate in the Saxony-Anhalt state election for the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, casting his ballot for the state elections next to his wife Kati Schulze in Magdeburg, and Ulrich Siegmund (picture at R), top candidate in the Saxony-Anhalt state election for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and his wife Julia Siegmund casting their votes for the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt in Tangermuende, eastern Germany on September 6, 2026. AFP-RONNY HARTMANN