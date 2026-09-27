GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

2 Filipino tourists killed, 8 seriously injured in German bus crash

The accident, which occurred around 0400 GMT, left eight others seriously injured

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emergency services and firefighters work at the site of a bus accident near Buchloe-Ost, southern Germany where the coach had overturned on the A96 motorway.
Emergency services and firefighters work at the site of a bus accident near Buchloe-Ost, southern Germany where the coach had overturned on the A96 motorway.
AFP

Berlin: Two Philippine nationals were killed on Sunday when a coach carrying them to the Oktoberfest festival in southern Germany overturned on a motorway, police said.

The accident, which occurred around 0400 GMT, left eight others seriously injured. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The coach, chartered by a travel company, was carrying a group of around 50 Filipino tourists to the Oktoberfest in Munich, a spokeswoman for the Upper Bavaria police prefecture told AFP. 

According to initial findings from the investigation, the vehicle left the road before overturning near Buchloe, in a region close to the Austrian border. It had departed from the town of Mailand.

Significant emergency resources were deployed at the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A VW logo is seen on the Customer Service Center at the headquarters of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Volkswagen recalls over 3m vehicles over steering risk

1m read
“If the air connectivity improves, then there is no more improvement in our tourism sector,” says Kerala Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh, as the state pushes for stronger links with Gulf markets. Pictured above is a scene from Kerala.

Gulf tourists are overtaking Europeans: Kerala Minister

5m read
Dubai Police showcase smart services designed for tourists at ATM

How Dubai Police are keeping millions of tourists safe

3m read
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu says Iran 'tried to kill' one of his sons

2m read