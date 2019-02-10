The website for the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains advises visitors to arrive before 5.30am to get a seat in the church’s main sanctuary where Carter speaks. But by 5.30am on this weekend, nearly 100 cars had already arrived, and more were slowly finding their way through the predawn darkness. By conservative estimate, more than 400 people had made this trek, some covering thousands of miles, for the opportunity to visit with an ex-president.