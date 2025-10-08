GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

From Palestinian refugee to Nobel glory: Omar Yaghi’s incredible journey

Born in Amman to refugee parents, Yaghi rose from humble roots to reshape modern chemistry

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
4 MIN READ
At Berkeley, Yaghi leads research and mentorship programmes that promote science without borders, empowering young scholars worldwide through the Berkeley Global Science Institute, which has established research centres in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Argentina, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
At Berkeley, Yaghi leads research and mentorship programmes that promote science without borders, empowering young scholars worldwide through the Berkeley Global Science Institute, which has established research centres in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Argentina, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
AFP

Dubai: Jordanian-American chemist Omar Yaghi of the University of California (UC), Berkeley, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, sharing it with Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne, Australia, and Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University, Japan.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the trio was recognised for “creating molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow.”

Their groundbreaking discovery of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) has given rise to a new class of porous materials capable of storing, filtering, and transforming molecules.

A scientist shaped by struggle

Born in 1965 to Palestinian refugee parents in Amman, Jordan, Omar Yaghi has journeyed from modest beginnings above his father’s butcher shop to the heights of global science.

His father raised cattle and owned a butcher shop in Amman, according to UC.

"I grew up in a very humble home. We were a dozen of us in one small room, sharing it with the cattle that we used to raise," he told the Nobel Foundation in an interview after learning he had won the prestigious prize.

Their home had no electricity or running water. His father had only finished sixth grade and his mother could neither read nor write.

At the age of 15, he was told by his father that he must go to the US to study and, within the year before he graduated from high school, he had obtained a visa and settled alone, in Troy, New York, to pursue his college education.

With a poor grasp of English, Yaghi took courses in English, math and science at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

A dream shaped in hardship

Supporting himself by bagging groceries and mopping floors, he graduated in 1985 with a BS in chemistry cum laude and pursued a Ph.D., which he completed in 1990 at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Following a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University, he joined the faculty at Arizona State University in 1992, then at the University of Michigan in 1999 and, after that, at UCLA in 2007.

  • Omar Yaghi: Fast facts

  • Full name: Omar M. Yaghi

  • Born: 1965, Amman, Jordan

  • Family roots: Palestinian refugee parents

  • Nationality: American

  • Current position: James and Neeltje Tretter Chair in Chemistry, UC Berkeley

  • Specialization: Reticular chemistry — stitching molecules into crystalline frameworks

  • Known for:

  • Inventing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)

  • Pioneering covalent organic frameworks (COFs) and zeolitic imidazolate frameworks (ZIFs)

  • Applications of his work:

  • Carbon capture and clean energy storage

  • Water harvesting from desert air

  • Catalysis and sustainable materials

  • Education:

  • B.S. in Chemistry, SUNY Albany (1985, cum laude)

  • Ph.D., University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (1990)

  • Postdoctoral fellowship, Harvard University

  • Academic career: Arizona State → Michigan → UCLA → UC Berkeley (since 2012)

  • Awards and honours:

  • 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

  • 2025 Von Hippel Award

  • Great Arab Minds’ Award

  • 2024 Tang Prize in Sustainable Development

  • 2018 Wolf Prize in Chemistry

  • 2020 Royal Society of Chemistry Sustainable Water Award

  • Global recognition: Among the world’s top five most cited chemists

In 2012, he joined the chemistry faculty at UC Berkeley and became director of the Molecular Foundry at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a position he held until 2013. He is the founding director of the Berkeley Global Science Institute and co-director of the Kavli Energy NanoScience Institute and of the California Research Alliance by BASF.

“I was in love with chemistry from the very beginning,” Yaghi once said. “I disliked class, but I loved the lab,” according to the UC report.

At Berkeley, Yaghi leads research and mentorship programmes that promote science without borders, empowering young scholars worldwide through the Berkeley Global Science Institute, which has established research centres in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Argentina, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Rewriting the rules of chemistry

In the 1990s, Yaghi and his students combined metals with organic linkers to build hybrid compounds with a highly porous crystal structure that could absorb, store, and release gases and vapors. Earlier “coordination polymers” had been fragile, but Yaghi’s new design produced robust, stable crystals that could be endlessly customized.

He realised that these frameworks could be tailored atom by atom — a “Lego-like” chemistry where scientists could design matter with purpose. Today, MOFs and their derivatives are being used to:

  • Capture carbon dioxide from industrial exhausts.

  • Store hydrogen and methane for clean fuels.

  • Harvest drinking water from arid air.

  • Catalyze industrial chemical reactions with high efficiency.

Yaghi’s breakthroughs have helped merge the worlds of organic and inorganic chemistry, leading to new energy technologies and sustainability tools.

Recognition and legacy

One of the world’s most cited chemists, Yaghi has received dozens of major honours, including the 2024 Tang Prize in Sustainable Development, the 2025 Von Hippel Award, the 2018 Wolf Prize in Chemistry, and the 2020 Royal Society of Chemistry Sustainable Water Award.

He is an elected member of the US National Academy of Sciences, the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and several global scientific academies across Asia and the Middle East, according to the UC.

Now an American citizen living in Berkeley, Yaghi’s influence extends far beyond the lab. Through his concept of reticular chemistry, he has given science a new way to design the materials of the future — and a generation of young researchers a reason to believe that discovery has no borders.

Yaghi is the 28th UC Berkeley faculty member to win a Nobel Prize and the fifth winner in the past five years. On Tuesday, John Clarke shared the 2025 Nobel Prize in physics with two UC Santa Barbara faculty members, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis.

From refugee roots to Nobel glory, Omar Yaghi’s life is a testament to the power of perseverance, imagination, and the universal language of science.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Scienceamericas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed giving the Arab Geniuses Award in the category of Natural Science to Omar Yaghi, January 16, 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Yaghi on Nobel Prize win

2h ago1m read
Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Hans Ellegren, Secretary General of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Olof Ramstroem, Member of the Nobel Committe for Chemistry, address a press conference to announce Japan's Susumu Kitagawa, UK-born Richard Robson and American-Jordanian Omar M. Yaghi as the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 8, 2025.

Jordanian scientist wins chemistry Nobel

2h ago2m read
3 win physics Nobel for quantum mechanical tunnelling

3 win physics Nobel for quantum mechanical tunnelling

3m read
'I Am Peacekeeper' global initiative launched in Dubai

'I Am Peacekeeper' global initiative launched in Dubai

2m read