Supporting himself by bagging groceries and mopping floors, he graduated in 1985 with a BS in chemistry cum laude and pursued a Ph.D., which he completed in 1990 at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Following a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University, he joined the faculty at Arizona State University in 1992, then at the University of Michigan in 1999 and, after that, at UCLA in 2007.