Construction site collapse in Brooklyn leaves people trapped
NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters frantically dug through the rubble of a three-story building in Brooklyn on Wednesday after it collapsed at the edge of a construction site, trapping people beneath the wreckage.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the borough's Flatbush section around 4 p.m. News helicopter footage showed dozens of firefighters scouring the debris, with a group homing in on one area and appearing to use a saw to cut through the wreckage.
The aerial videos showed firefighters digging at least one person out of the rubble and removing them on a stretcher.
A drone hovered over the site as firefighters dug by hand, tossing chunks of rubble aside. Rescuers also used dogs to sniff for survivors. As darkness fell, firefighters used flashlights to illuminate the area where they worked.
Phone and email messages seeking comment were left with the architect, property owner and general contractor listed in city records as being associated with the construction project.
The collapse occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11 (US time), at 2625 Bedford Avenue in the Flatbush neighbourhood, according to local reports.
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) dispatched emergency personnel after receiving reports of people trapped inside the structure.
Casualties: CBS New York reported at least one person dead and three others injured, including one in critical condition, citing the FDNY.
Four workers hospitalised: A subsequent ABC News report said four construction workers were being transported to hospital, with at least one in critical condition.
Rescue operation: Firefighters continued searching the debris and attempting to establish how many people were at the site.
Building inspections: New York City's Department of Buildings sent inspectors to assess the structural damage and examine nearby buildings.
Traffic disruption: Authorities urged motorists to avoid the affected area because of emergency operations and road closures.
Investigators have yet to establish the cause.
However, construction work and possible excavation beside the building are emerging as important lines of investigation.
The building that collapsed had been perched at the edge of a lot where another one-story building had been torn down for a construction project. The site was being excavated, and the building that fell down filled the construction pit with bricks and wood.
Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing.
CBS reported that city records showed a demolition contractor had previously received a violation after inspectors found demolition work had continued despite a stop-work order.
The violation was subsequently listed as resolved.
Fire-safety expert Glenn Corbett of John Jay College suggested that deep excavation beside an existing structure can destabilise its foundations if adequate precautions are not taken.
Authorities have not established whether this contributed to the collapse.
The collapse raises fresh questions about construction-site safety, demolition oversight and enforcement of building regulations in New York, particularly in densely populated residential neighbourhoods.
The incident highlights the risks construction and excavation work can pose to neighbouring buildings, residents and workers when structural safeguards fail.
Investigators will examine the building's structural integrity, construction and demolition records, excavation activities and compliance with safety regulations. Authorities have yet to announce a definitive cause or final casualty count.
The casualty figures have evolved across successive reports. The latest clearly timestamped CBS update available at 5:29 p.m. EST on November 11 reported one death and three injured.
The subsequent ABC report documented four construction workers being transported to hospital. These figures should be reconciled against the next official briefing.