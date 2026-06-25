Ferrari, Bulgari necklace, $30 million cash seized from Filipino-American nurse accused in nearly $1 million Medicare 'fraud' scheme

Case highlights how Medicare, TRICARE became targets for massive fraud scheme
A Filipino-American nurse practitioner accused of orchestrating one of the largest healthcare fraud schemes uncovered in the US is facing allegations that she used taxpayer-funded healthcare reimbursements to bankroll a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars, high-end jewelry and even a multimillion-dollar beach resort in the Philippines.
Federal authorities say they have seized more than $30 million in bank accounts, a Ferrari sports car, luxury jewelry worth nearly $2 million and other assets linked to Marizel Yukee, a Nevada-based nurse practitioner charged in an alleged $906 million Medicare and TRICARE fraud operation.
The case emerged as part of what US officials described as the largest healthcare fraud crackdown in American history.
During a nationally televised announcement this week, the Department of Justice revealed criminal charges against hundreds of defendants accused of collectively submitting billions of dollars in fraudulent healthcare claims.
Among the most prominent cases was Yukee's.
Dr Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, posted about it on X, stating: "In just 18 months, she billed Medicare and TRICARE over $900 MILLION — $1 MILLION per patient. Her actions were a systematic plunder of our healthcare safety net at the expense of our most vulnerable citizens."
According to federal prosecutors, Yukee and her alleged co-conspirators submitted more than $906 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and TRICARE between October 2023 and April 2026, receiving approximately $297 million in payments from government healthcare programs.
Investigators allege the scheme centered on medically unnecessary wound-care procedures involving skin-substitute grafts that were billed to elderly Medicare beneficiaries, including terminally ill hospice patients.
Prosecutors claim some treatments were administered to wounds that were already healed, uninfected or otherwise ineligible for the costly procedures.
Federal authorities say the proceeds funded an extravagant lifestyle.
In a statement detailing the seizures, the Department of Justice said authorities confiscated the following:
$30 million+ held in bank accounts
$594,000 Ferrari 296 GTS
7 additional luxury vehicles
$865,000 custom Bulgari necklace
$1 million worth of other high-end jewelry.
Prosecutors also allege that some of the money was used to construct a $4.6 million beach resort in the Philippines.
The allegations have drawn widespread attention in both the United States
and the Philippines because of the extraordinary scale of the alleged fraud. At more than $900 million in billed claims, the case ranks among the largest healthcare fraud prosecutions involving an individual medical provider in recent years.
US media outlets highlighted the lavish spending detailed in court filings, with the New York Post describing the investigation as a crackdown that exposed taxpayer funds allegedly spent on "diamonds, Ferraris" and luxury properties.
The broader enforcement action announced by the Justice Department involved 455 defendants across dozens of states and territories and alleged healthcare fraud exceeding $6.5 billion, according to officials.
Authorities said the investigation brought together federal prosecutors, the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies.
“This year’s National Health Care Fraud Takedown represents the greatest whole-of-government effort to combat health care fraud in our nation’s history,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said during the announcement.
FBI Director Kash Patel described the operation as the largest healthcare fraud takedown ever conducted, saying the alleged schemes diverted billions of dollars intended for patient care.
Yukee has been charged with multiple federal offenses, including healthcare fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and illegal kickback-related offenses.
The allegations remain accusations, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
For prosecutors, however, the case has become a symbol of a broader problem facing the US healthcare system: how massive public insurance programmes serving millions of elderly and military beneficiaries can become targets for sophisticated fraud schemes involving enormous sums of taxpayer money.
And for many observers, it is the image of what investigators say those funds allegedly purchased — a Ferrari, a diamond necklace and a beach resort overlooking Philippine shores — that has made the case one of the most talked-about fraud prosecutions of the year.