201107 US virus
People wearing masks to stop the spread of coronavirus gather to support counting votes while ballots in the presidential election are still being counted in Lansing, Michigan, November 4, 2020. Image Credit: New York Times
Also in this package

Washington: The United States has set a third straight daily record for new COVID-19 infections, notching more than 127,000 cases, John Hopkins University reported Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll as of 8.30pm (5.30am UAE) over the past 24 hours was 1,149, the Baltimore-based university said.

This is far below the levels of spring when the pandemic first hit, but it is still the fourth day in a row with more than 1,000 deaths — a rate not seen since August.

As of Friday evening, the US — the worst hit country in the world in terms of deaths and total cases — had more than 236,000 coronavirus-related fatalities and 9.7 million known infections.