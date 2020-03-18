Various US police departments made posts online, asking criminals to cease activities

Several police departments across the US are asking criminals to halt illegal activities during the coronavirus pandemic in tongue-in-cheek social media posts and netizens are finding it hilarious.

Police departments from Salt Lake City, Williamson, Belton, Puyallup and Struthers are amongst those who made such posts.

The Puyallup Police Department in Washington State and Struthers Police Department, made their request to criminals on Monday and wrote: “We will certainly let you know when you can resume your normal criminal behaviour”.

In the same post, the Puyallup Police Department asked local residents to wash their hands “until then”.

Whereas the Williamson Police Department wrote: “Thank you for your cooperation in the matter. We will inform you when we deem it’s safe and appropriate to proceed with yo’ bad selves.”

Social media users shared the posts and commented.

Tweep @Kanew posted: “Actual police department in West Virginia. Not gonna lie, made me laugh.”

Twitter user @gamerdave69 thought that the tactic might work: “This is likely to work better than some would think. People, generally speaking, aren't nearly as awful during a crisis.”

A police department in Oregon also asked residents to be "resourceful" and stop calling 911 because they ran out of toilet paper.