The new school year in Washington, DC began Monday under a cloud of fear as parents, neighbors, and volunteers rallied to protect immigrant families from potential anti-migrant raids.

At one elementary school in the U.S. capital, residents lined the sidewalks, blowing whistles, shaking tambourines, and cheering as children entered classrooms. Their aim: to deter any law enforcement presence and reassure families in a neighborhood with a large Latino community.

Across the city, chaperone groups, carpools, and patrols were organized in response to heightened immigration sweeps and arrests. While U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed it would not target schools on the first day of classes, officials have not ruled out conducting welfare checks at campuses, citing concerns over undocumented minors.

"Nobody's trying to arrest a disabled white woman right now, so I just figured I'll be wherever I can be," said resident Helena Bonde, 36, who arrived in her wheelchair to show solidarity. "Everybody just wanted to help in a way that makes families feel safer."

For many, the anxiety was palpable. Selene, a Mexican-American organizer, admitted she briefly considered keeping her daughter home. "This is not about status. It's about how you look," she said. "If you look Latino, you’re a target."

Ultimately, with encouragement from her neighbors, she walked her daughter to class, echoing a broader message of resilience: “Our kids need to feel safe, and we can do that together.”

As Washington classrooms reopened, the city’s immigrant community stood united—determined to defend its children from fear while ensuring their right to an education.