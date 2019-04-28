A gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California, killing one and injuring three as worsh

A synagogue outside San Diego where worshippers were celebrating the last day of Passover was attacked on Saturday officials said. Image Credit: Twitter

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the country stood in solidarity with the Jewish community after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California, killing one and injuring three as worshippers marked the final day of Passover.

"Tonight, America's heart is with the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting in California, just happened," he told supporters at a rally in Wisconsin.

"Our entire nation mourns the loss of life, prays for the wounded and stands in solidarity with the Jewish community. We forcefully condemn the evil of anti-Semitism and hate which must be defeated."

The shooting in the town of Poway, north of San Diego, came exactly six months after a white supremacist killed 11 people at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue - the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history.

The suspect was identified by police as 19-year-old John Earnest.

In an open letter which was reviewed by AFP, Earnest spoke about his desire to defend white lineage.

He also paid tribute to Robert Bowers, who was behind the attack on the Tree of Life, and Brenton Tarrant, who was responsible for the March 15 mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 50 people dead.

POWAY, California: A shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego where worshippers were celebrating the last day of Passover left at least one dead.

Three others were sent to the hospital Saturday, but the extent of their injuries was not clear, officials said.

A gunman reportedly barged into the synagogue "wearing a bullet-proof vest and helmet" and opened fire before being stopped by an armed guard.

The gunman is in police custody. It was not immediately clear what the gunman's motive was.

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway, but authorities boosted patrols at places of worship as a precaution, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said.

The shooting came exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Officials say San Diego County deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m. Four patients were admitted to Palomar Health Medical Center Hospital around 12:30 p.m., spokesman Derryl Acosta said.

A handful of police cars were parked outside the synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Diego. Crime tape surrounded the street in front of the building.

Passover began on April 19 and was ending Saturday.