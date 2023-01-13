Copy of Severe_Weather_Tornado_26412--f39d3-1673602025019
Damaged structures sit on the ground in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Joffre, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Image Credit: AP

Washington: At least six people were killed on Thursday when a tornado and powerful storms ravaged the southern US state of Alabama, rescue officials confirmed.

The storms continued east to rake the neighbouring state of Georgia, where the National Weather Service maintained tornado warnings in the early evening.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted that she was “sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms.”

A damaged vehicle rests on its side in front of a home, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP
Fallen trees are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP
Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Moundville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees. (Mike Goodall via AP) Image Credit: AP
CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO THURSDAY, NOT WEDNESDAY - Children walk home from school after a tornado hit near Meadowview elementary school Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Selma Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP
CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO THURSDAY, NOT WEDNESDAY - Kids walk home from school after a tornado hit near Meadowview elementary school Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP
Workers prepare to board up windows as they recover from a tornado that passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP
Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Moundville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees. (Mike Goodall via AP) Image Credit: AP
The victims were killed in Autauga County, deputy director of emergency services Gary Weaver told AFP.

A tornado touched down in Dallas County as well, ripping roofs off buildings and causing “significant damage,” according to Selma Mayor James Perkins, who called on residents to stay off roads and keep away from downed power lines.

“City crews will be dispatched as soon as possible to clean up,” the city added on Facebook.

Other counties where states of emergency were declared included Chambers, Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon that is as impressive as it is difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.

In late November, 36 tornados were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, leaving two people dead.