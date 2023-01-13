A damaged vehicle rests on its side in front of a home, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP

Fallen trees are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP

Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Moundville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees. (Mike Goodall via AP) Image Credit: AP

CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO THURSDAY, NOT WEDNESDAY - Children walk home from school after a tornado hit near Meadowview elementary school Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Selma Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP

CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO THURSDAY, NOT WEDNESDAY - Kids walk home from school after a tornado hit near Meadowview elementary school Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP

Damaged structures sit on the ground in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Joffre, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Image Credit: AP

Workers prepare to board up windows as they recover from a tornado that passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Image Credit: AP