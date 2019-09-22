18-year-old showed showed signs of distress while preparing for outdoor physical training

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Fort Jackson, South Carolina: An 18-year-old Army recruit at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has died before a training exercise.

Fort Jackson spokesman Patrick Jones said in a statement that the recruit died Friday while preparing for outdoor physical training with his battalion.

When the recruit showed signs of distress, Fort Jackson medical personnel immediately transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Jones says hospital staff reported that the death was not heat-related.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. says they are "deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own."