Arc de Triomphe in Paris vs 'Arc de Trump' in Washington DC: What we know so far

Ambitious plans for a monumental structure dubbed the "Arc de Trump" set in US capital
US President Donald Trump, now 79, is no stranger to grand building projects, and his latest idea — dubbed the “Arc de Trump” — might just take the cake for boldness.
Picture an impressive arch, styled after Paris’s famous Arc de Triomphe, popping up on a traffic circle near Arlington National Cemetery, right across the Potomac River from the iconic Lincoln Memorial.
Trump rolled out this ambitious plan with some models.
One small version sat neatly on a map, showing exactly where the arch would stand.
But the showstopper was a bigger model on his desk, showcasing fine details like a winged golden angel proudly holding a torch, flanked by two majestic white eagles. It’s classic Trump — a monument with serious vibes and a flair for the dramatic.
This “Independence Arch,” as it’s also called in mock-ups, is meant to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary next year and welcome visitors crossing over from Virginia into DC.
When asked who the arch was for, Trump cheekily answered, “Me.”
The proposed “Arc de Trump” aims to greet visitors entering the nation’s capital from Arlington National Cemetery via the Memorial Bridge, as per Fox News.
The design, crafted by architect Nicolas Charbon of Harrison Design, is a stunning stone arch.
Trump showcased various models of the arch at a fundraising event for his concurrent $250 million White House ballroom expansion project, expressing a preference for the largest size, which would visually dominate the area.
The "Donald Trump for President" Facebook page, with 6 million+ followers, posted a drawing in September with a virtually identical design in the same spot, linking it to celebrations for the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.
On the symbolism behind the monument, and beyond honouring his presidency, the arch is designed to mark the country’s semiquincentennial in an architectural style favoured by the US founding fathers — neoclassical — reflecting ideals of strength, unity, and national pride.
This parallels the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which honors French military victories and fallen soldiers and serves as a key symbol of national identity.
Paris’s Arc de Triomphe was constructed in the early 19th century after Napoleon’s victories.
While the Arc de Triomphe stands at the center of Paris, the proposed Arc de Trump will command a prominent position at the ceremonial gateway between Virginia and DC — a new landmark bridging history, politics, and architecture.
The project, to be privately fstill awaits formal approvals, including from the US Commission of Fine Arts, but Trump's unveiling signals an intent to leave a lasting architectural legacy on the capital, tying his name to the nation’s big 250th birthday celebration.
It remains to be seen if the arch will reshape Washington’s monumental landscape like its Parisian counterpart is iconic for France.
In essence, the “Arc de Trump” is poised to become both a personal monument and a national symbol, blending presidential ambition with historic commemoration in an enduring, grand arch.
He is also building a huge ballroom next to the White House, a model of which appeared to be on Trump's desk in a photo shared by his Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on Wednesday.
With this new "Arc de Trump" monument, Trump’s mixing a little history and a whole lot of his signature style — giving Washington, D.C., a grand new entrance that screams both patriotism and a bit of showmanship.
The real kicker? The arch sits right where history meets modern traffic, making it a monument that’s hard to miss.
So, watch out Paris, because the “Arc de Trump” is set to bring its own version of grandeur stateside.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox