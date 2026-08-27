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Brazil sues online platform Discord over alleged failures in children protection

Government lawsuit accuses Discord of weak safeguards for minors after suicide

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AP
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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva adjusts his hat during a Soldier's Day ceremony at Army headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva adjusts his hat during a Soldier's Day ceremony at Army headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.
AP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's government said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit in a federal court against Discord, the popular platform for gamers to communicate online, seeking damages of 500 million reais (about $97 million) for the company's alleged failure to protect children online.

The move comes in the wake of a July suicide case linked to the platform. Earlier this month, Brazil’s government pushed Discord to suspend its live broadcasts in relation to the incident.

The Solicitor-General's office for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in a statement the damages it is seeking from Discord are due to alleged collective psychological harm it has allowed.

Discord in Brazil said in a statement that the move by the country’s government is “disproportionate” and “does not accurately reflect Discord’s approach to safety and compliance with Brazilian law.”

Brazil’s government’s 25-page long lawsuit, which was obtained by The Associated Press, says there are severe gaps in its age-verification systems and user safety protections.

The company has committed "direct violations to a number of obligations and protective norms of Brazilian law, regarding the special protections and safety of vulnerable groups, including children and teenagers,” Brazil's Solicitor-General's office said.

The office is also asking the court to order Discord to immediately strengthen parental controls, expand cooperation with local law enforcement, and deploy automated tools to detect and remove dangerous content.

The filing also notes that Discord faces similar legal pressure globally, including active lawsuits in US states like Texas, Nevada and New Jersey.

Lula, who is seeking reelection in October, and Brazil's Supreme Court have tried to regulate the use of the internet by minors, with mixed results so far, at a moment when countries, including Australia, Canada and Indonesia, are undertaking similar efforts.

Brazil’s first lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, said on Aug. 6 that the platform should be taken offline, citing the suicide case. Five teenagers were arrested in connection with the death, according to Brazil’s justice ministry.

Discord has more than 90 million active daily users worldwide, according to its website.

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