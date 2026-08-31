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Colombian rebels say kidnapped French Foreign Legion soldier is alive

Rebel splinter group claims abduction of Colombian serving in French Legion

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AFP
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French Foreign Legion combat divers from the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment (2e REP) leap from a NH90 Caïman helicopter into the River Vienne during an airborne water insertion exercise in Ingrandes, south-western France, on May 18, 2026.
French Foreign Legion combat divers from the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment (2e REP) leap from a NH90 Caïman helicopter into the River Vienne during an airborne water insertion exercise in Ingrandes, south-western France, on May 18, 2026.
AFP

Rebels from the main splinter group of Colombia's now-defunct FARC guerrillas claimed responsibility Sunday for kidnapping a Colombian soldier serving in the French Foreign Legion, stating that he is alive.

Jose Olger Melo Charry was taken hostage on August 6 while traveling in the department of Narino in southwest Colombia, the Colombian Army said Thursday.

Melo Charry was "intercepted and taken prisoner" by units of the Central General Staff (EMC), the group said in a statement in French, the authenticity of which was confirmed to AFP by a police source.

"He is alive, in perfect health, and has received adequate medical care and food," the dissident group added.

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The French Foreign Legion is an elite unit of the French Army composed mainly of volunteers from dozens of nationalities who serve in international military operations.

The French Ministry of Defense told AFP that "the case is being closely monitored" and confirmed that "he is a soldier in the Foreign Legion of Colombian nationality."

Melo Charry had arrived in Colombia one day before his abduction and was traveling with a woman who was also seized but released hours later, Colonel Mauricio Osorio, head of an anti-kidnapping division, told AFP on Friday.

The rebels took him after realising that he belonged to the French Foreign Legion, according to the Colombian army.

Osorio said Melo Charry joined the French army four years ago and was on leave in his native country.

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