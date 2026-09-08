GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Amazon cargo plane crash: Flight recorders recovered in Miami

Hundreds of flights were delayed as investigators began probing the crash site

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The tail section of a cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida.
The tail section of a cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida.
AFP

Miami: Officials have recovered the flight data recorders from an Amazon cargo plane that overran the runway in Miami and slammed into two vehicles, killing five people, authorities said Monday.

One of the vehicles struck in Sunday's accident was a cleaning-services van carrying seven people on airport property, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chief Jennifer Homendy said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The jet then tore through a perimeter fence, bashing an SUV traveling on a public road and hitting a second fence line separating an area where robotaxis were parked, she said.

While Homendy refused to discuss the health status of the plane's two pilots, she said the victims were limited to the people in the two vehicles that were struck.

"We do want to interview the crew," she said. "As we speak, recovery operations continue."

Homendy described a "devastating" scene at Florida's busiest airport, where hundreds of flights were delayed as investigators began probing the crash site and emergency responders continued to recover the remains of some of the victims in the accident.

"We were able to recover the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder," which were being sent to the NTSB for analysis, she said.

"The investigation and access to the aircraft as well as evidence can wait while the recovery operation goes forward," Homendy said. "That is most important, reuniting families with their loved ones."

She said the plane was a Boeing 767 made in 1994 and operated by 21 Air LLC, based in Miami and contracted to Amazon. It was on its third flight of the day, and was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"In total, it was about 1,300 feet (400 meters) past the paved surface" when the plane finally came to a halt, she said, adding that she walked the full length of that path beyond the runway.

"There's debris everywhere," along with spilled fuel and fuel inside the aircraft that needs to be removed, Homendy said. 

"The Econoline van is torn apart," she said, referring to the first vehicle hit. "It certainly must have been devastating."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The aircraft landed safely at 4.44pm and was directed to Bay 45.

Engine failure diverts Jeddah-bound flight to Chennai

2m read
At least five people were killed when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway after it landed Sunday at Miami International Airport, crashed into vehicles and caught fire, officials said.

Plane overshoots runway: 5 dead, 5 hurt in US

3m read
According to the RKI, Germany's last outbreak of airport-based malaria was in 2023.

Two airport workers die of malaria from plane mosquito

1m read
Two planes with same flight number avoid disaster

Two planes with same flight number avoid disaster

2m read