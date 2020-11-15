Each side refuses to accept what other considers to be undeniable fact

Demonstrators gather during a "Stop The Steal" rally outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, US on Saturday. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Washington: President Donald Trump’s supporters had celebrated for hours on Saturday, waving their MAGA flags and blaring “God Bless the USA” as they gathered in Washington to falsely claim that the election had been stolen from the man they adore. The crowd had even revelled in a personal visit from Trump, who passed by in his motorcade, smiling and waving.

But that was before the people who oppose their hero showed up and the mood shifted, growing angrier as 300 or so counter-protesters delivered a message the president’s most ardent backers were unwilling to hear: The election is over. Trump lost.

On stark display in the nation’s capital were two irreconcilable versions of America, each refusing to accept what the other considered to be undeniable fact.

While much of the day unfolded peacefully, brief but intense clashes erupted throughout. Activists spewed profanity and shouted threats, threw punches and launched bottles. On both sides, people were bloodied, and at least 10 were arrested, including four whose allegiances remain unknown on gun charges.

When darkness fell, the counter-protesters triggered more mayhem as they harassed Trump’s advocates, stealing red hats and flags and lighting them on fire. Scuffles continued well into the night as the provocateurs overturned the tables of vendors who had been selling pro-Trump gear and set off dozens of fireworks, prompting police to pepper-spray them.

At 8pm, violence broke out five blocks east of the White House between the president’s supporters, who wielded batons, and his black-clad detractors, many of whom had participated in District of Columbia rallies throughout the summer. As the groups approached, they charged each other, brawling for several minutes before police arrived and cleared the intersection.

In the melee, a District fire official said, a man in his 20s was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Transition

The earlier demonstrations were urged on by Trump, who refuses to concede to Joe Biden or allow a formal transition to begin. On Saturday morning, as the president’s devotees remained in District to fight for him, he headed to Trump National in the Virginia suburbs for a round of golf.

After a week in which more than 750,000 Americans were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, almost none of his backers wore masks. Among their ranks were white nationalists, conspiracy theorists and far-right activists carrying signs demanding action that was already being taken: “Count the legal votes.”

Trump had thrilled them when his motorcade appeared on Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 10am, prompting fans to scramble to the side of Freedom Plaza to catch a glimpse.

“He drove right past me. I saw him. He waved right past me,” one man said as he tried to collect himself.

A group of women huddled around a phone, looking at a video of Trump’s appearance near a Walt Whitman quote inscribed in the stone beneath them: “The President is there in the White House for you, it is not you who are here for him.”

'Fascism'

Then the appearance of counter-protesters sparked bursts of conflict, though they could have become far more violent had police not worked to keep the feuding sides separate. When a small group holding bright orange “Refuse Fascism” posters arrived at the edge of Freedom Plaza, they were almost immediately surrounded by Trump fans shouting “USA! USA!” into their faces.

The women leading the tiny march fought their way up 14th Street, repeatedly breaking out of the crowd, only to be engulfed again.

“Trump, pack your s--! You’re illegitimate!” they yelled into their megaphone.

One pro-Trump man attempted to gouge the opposition with a flag bearing the president’s name. Another grabbed a woman’s neon orange poster and hit her with it.

When the women made it to the barrier set up by police across the street, Trump supporters filled the entire intersection, blocking them. Police arrived on bikes and, after several minutes, moved the crowd back. Shortly after, the group began singing the national anthem.

Throwing rocks

Nearby, on the street beside inscriptions from Abraham Lincoln recognizing the District as a place of freedom, people piled atop a U-Haul truck with a flag of a gun and the words “Come and take it.”

Later, near Union Station, another altercation broke out.

Roland Biser, a 69-year-old Pentagon employee who had attended a pro-Trump rally, was driving home when he said he saw a young man throw a rock at a group of Trump supporters. The rock grazed a woman, he said, and may have hit someone else.

Biser pulled over as a crowd quickly surrounded the young man and three others with him, all of whom were Black. Nearly a hundred Trump supporters quickly surrounded them before a dozen U.S. Capitol Police officers rushed in and separated the groups.

As police escorted the four young men away, the crowd taunted them, chanting “USA!”

“I didn’t do anything!” said one of them, who had been handcuffed. The 21-year-old District resident insisted that it was the Trump supporters who had come after him.

A few minutes later, police removed his cuffs off and let him go.

A family of four on Capital Bikeshare bikes - the father with an American flag tied around his neck like a cape - were cut off by a line of counter-protesters as they tried to leave a tense scene outside the Supreme Court about 1pm.

“Get out of our city!” a young woman in black yelled.

“You lost, losers!” shouted a man.

The father and his teenage son began to chant “USA!” and raised their fists as police officers surrounded the family and pushed them out of the crowd.

“Why would you bring your kids here? It’s dangerous,” observed a man nearby, a helmet on his head and respirator hanging around his neck.

On a day when the president’s supporters touted a vast array of falsehoods, his spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, offered perhaps the most ludicrous.

“More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support,” she tweeted, vastly exaggerating the crowd size.

Hours before the official rally begun, the Trump believers had begun gathering at Freedom Plaza Saturday morning.

“They think we’re stupid,” a young White man with a microphone told the crowd. “They’re underestimating The Donald. They’re underestimating The Donald’s supporters.”

“They’re stupid!” a young White woman replied.

Tormenting the families

Speakers who addressed the aggrieved legions included Alex Jones, a discredited conspiracy theorist most famous for tormenting the families of school shooting victims, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a recently elected congresswoman from Georgia who has promoted QAnon, which falsely alleges that famous Democrats belong to a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

Among the rallygoers were members of the Proud Boys, an extremist group known for their black-and-yellow garb and endorsements of violence. Some wore flak jackets and helmets. “Stand Back, Stand By,” read several of their shirts, referencing the president’s directive to them during a September debate.

As conservative speakers at Freedom Plaza derided the news media, including Fox News, the Proud Boys marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, leading hundreds in chants of “F-- antifa!” and shouting down stray opponents who yelled “Black lives matter!”

“All lives matter!” they screamed back.

Marching with them was District resident Justin Anthony, who waved a satirical sign that read, “Sue anyone who did not vote for this great American.”

He led chants to the tune of “Count only Trump votes” and danced around in a large mock police uniform with the name “Officer Pudge” on its badge.

Almost no one got it, he said. They joined in, asked for pictures, cheered.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “Like, they really don’t see how insane this is.”

Near the Supreme Court, a line of riot police stood facing a few dozen protesters resting homemade shields on the ground as a MAGA throng chanted and churned behind them.

“F- antifa!” they shouted in unison.

“Who’s antifa?” one Trump supporter wondered.

“I don’t know,” another responded. “But they don’t like her!”

Snippets of speeches from the court’s steps floated over the crowd between roaring cheers. Listeners climbed tree branches on the Capitol grounds, where they hung onto trunks and flipped off counter-protesters with their free hands.

A woman standing next to a barricade prayed over a well-worn Bible, an American flag sticking out of her purse.