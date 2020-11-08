1 of 13
Dr Jill Biden joins a long list of First Ladies in the US this week. These powerful partners of US Presidents have advocated for legislation, pushed for equal representation in the government, and campaigned for issues close to their hearts. From Eleanor Roosevelt to Michelle Obama, to Melania Trump, here’s a look at some well-known FLOTUSes.
Image Credit: Insta/drbiden
2 of 13
Dr Jill Biden is a longtime educator, proud military mom, and "prankster" grandmother. She responded to her husband's victory with a sweet photo, writing, "He will be a President for all of our families."
Image Credit: tweeter/@DrBiden
3 of 13
Jill, who has been teaching English at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009, plans to continue in her post. This year, she took a break from teaching for the first time since 1981 to assist her husband on the campaign trail, according to The Washington Post.
Image Credit: Insta/drbiden
4 of 13
She also plans to continue advocating for free community college tuition, funding for cancer research, and support for military families, CBS reported.
Image Credit: Insta/drbiden
5 of 13
Perhaps the best known and most fashionable woman in the White House is Jackie Kennedy. Jackie Kennedy married John F. Kennedy in 1953 and spent much of her time as First Lady working to restore and refurnish the White House. “She epitomized elegance in the post-World War II era,” according to historian Douglas Brinkley. “No other first lady in the 20th century will be able to have the aura.”
Image Credit: Insta/mrsjohnfkennedy
6 of 13
Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest-serving First Lady throughout her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms in office (1933-1945). She was an American politician, diplomat, and activist who later served as a United Nations spokeswoman. The longest-serving First Lady, she elevated the position far beyond White House hostess, establishing her own powerful role alongside husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Ever-eloquent, she said, “You must do the things you think you cannot do.”
Image Credit: Insta/annaeleanorroosevelt
7 of 13
A product of Chicago public schools, Michelle Robinson studied sociology and African-American studies at Princeton University. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1988, she joined the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin, where she later met Barack Obama, the man who would become the love of her life. In 1992, they married. And years later, in 2008, Michelle and Barack Obama would go on to win the White House, becoming the first African American couple to do so. As a First Lady, Michelle focused on the "Let's Move!" program to help reduce childhood obesity, a program that led to the passage of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, and the "Reach Higher Initiative", which continues help students with their higher education goals.
Image Credit: Insta/michelleobama
8 of 13
Hillary Rodham was born in 1947 and married Bill Clinton in 1975. Hillary was an extremely powerful First Lady, being involved in in directing policy, especially in the realm of health care. .After President Clinton's second term, Hillary Clinton became the junior senator from New York. She also ran a strong campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2008 election and was selected to be Barack Obama's Secretary of State. In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first female presidential nominee of a major party.
Image Credit: Insta/hillaryclinton
9 of 13
Laura Bush from Midland, Texas, worked for several years as an elementary school teacher and children’s librarian before marrying George Walker Bush. They have twin daughters, Jenna and Barbara, and a son-in-law, Henry Hager. The Bush family also includes two dogs, Barney and Miss Beazley. Before becoming First Lady of the United States, Mrs. Bush served as the First Lady of Texas.
Image Credit: Insta/laurawbush
10 of 13
Originally a Broadway actress, Nancy Davis Reagan served as First Lady from 1981 to 1989. She served alongside her husband, President Ronald Reagan, and is remembered for her passionate advocacy for decreasing drug and alcohol abuse.
Image Credit: Insta/nancyreagan_real
11 of 13
As the wife of the President Richard Nixon, Thelma Catherine “Pat” Ryan Nixon was First Lady of the United States from 1969 to 1974. She was an avid supporter of charitable causes and volunteerism.
Image Credit:
12 of 13
Politically active Eleanor Rosalynn Carter is the wife of 39th President Jimmy Carter. Serving as the First Lady from 1977 to 1981, she was an envoy abroad and a leading advocate for numerous causes, including mental health research. In fact, she became the honorary chair of the President's Commission on Mental Health.
Image Credit: #rosalynncarter
13 of 13
First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is the second First Lady born outside of the United States after Louisa Adams, and she is the only First Lady to become a naturalized US citizen. Trump used her platform to champion causes affecting children and spent much of her time meeting with children who are patients at hospitals and care centers. In the midst of the opioid epidemic, Trump spoke about the dangers of opioid abuse—notably the devastating effects it has on infants and unborn babies.
Image Credit: Insta/flotus