1 of 15
Kenyan daily newspapers with the headline "Donald Trump Fired" and "Biden wins" are on display in the capital Nairobi.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 15
A selection of the British national newspapers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, showing their front page reactions to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris winning in the US election, in London.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 15
A man reads a morning newspaper showing a photograph of newly elected US President Joe Biden, at a tea stall in Chennai.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 15
A man reads a morning newspaper showing a photograph of newly elected US President Joe Biden, at a newspaper stall in Lahore.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 15
Some of the Indian vernacular and English newspapers published from the city show the U.S. presidential election reports on their front pages in Kolkata, India.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 15
A newspaper, bottom, front-pages the report of President-elect Joe Biden's winning the U.S. presidential election, at a street in Hong Kong.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 15
A man wears a face mask as he reads a newspaper with the front page headline reporting on Joe Biden's U.S. presidential election victory, in Manama, Bahrain.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 15
This picture taken on November 8, 2020 in Iran's capital Tehran shows a view of Iranian Farsi newspapers with headlines featuring the 2020 US general election results
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 15
An elderly Palestinian gestures while standing before Palestinian newspapers (top to bottom) al-Quds and al-Ayam with their headlines featuring the 2020 US general election results, at a news stand in the city of Hebron.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 15
A woman browses the front page of Iranian Farsi newspaper Shargh featuring the 2020 US general election results at a news stand in Iran's capital Tehran.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 15
A man reads a local newspaper showing a photograph of newly elected US President Joe Biden, in Kabul.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 15
This picture taken on November 8, 2020 in Sudan's capital Khartoum shows a view of newspapers with headlines featuring the 2020 US general election results.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 15
People read newspapers on a street reporting on the victory of U.S President-elect Joe Biden, in the US presidential election, in Lagos, Nigeria.
Image Credit: AP
14 of 15
A boy stands by a news stand with newspaper headlines featuring the 2020 US general election results in Lebanon's capital Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 15
A passer-by takes a selfie with an extra newspaper reporting on President-elect Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election, in Tokyo. The headline reads: "Mr. Biden Assured to win."
Image Credit: AP