7.0 quake shakes remote area straddling Alaska, Canada

Tremor strikes area straddling the border of Alaska and Yukon territory

Earthquake of magnitude 7 Alaska/Canada border area on Saturday (December 7, 2025)
A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake on Saturday shook a mountainous, sparsely populated area straddling the border of the US state of Alaska and Canada's Yukon territory.

The temblor at 2041 GMT was quickly followed by 5.6 and 5.3-magnitude aftershocks.

The epicenter was about 155 miles (248 kilometers) west of Whitehorse, the capital of Canada's Yukon, and 230 miles northwest of Alaska's capital Juneau.

There was no threat of a tsunami, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

