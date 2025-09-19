GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Powerful magnitude-7.8 earthquake shakes Russia's far east Kamchatka region

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System briefly issued a tsunami threat but later lifted it.

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks of up to magnitude 5.8.
The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks of up to magnitude 5.8.
NCM/X

Moscow: A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the US Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake’s epicenter was 127 kilometers (79 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and it struck at 6:58 a.m. Friday local time, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 19.5 kms.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System briefly issued a tsunami threat but later lifted it.

The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks of up to magnitude 5.8.

The remote Kamchatka region has been hit by a series of powerful earthquakes over the past two months, including ones of magnitude 8.8, and two of magnitude 7.4.

Related Topics:
EarthquakeRussia Earthquake

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Russia

Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Russia

1m read
In July, one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck off the Kamchatka peninsula.

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East

1m read
Residents watch the ocean in Samoa's capital city of Apia on July 30, 2025, as a tsunami warning is in effect.

Russia lifts tsunami warning for far east region

13m read
Rescuers inspecting a damaged kindergarten building in Russia's Kamchatka region after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's far east coast.

The world’s most powerful earthquakes, past and present

2m read