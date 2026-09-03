2 killed, 3 officers injured in Minneapolis apartment shooting

Investigators probe unclear motive after high-rise rampage near convention center
Two people were killed and several others wounded, including three Minneapolis police officers, after a gunman opened fire Wednesday afternoon inside a high-rise apartment building in downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.
The suspected shooter also died, although police had not initially disclosed how he died. The motive remained unclear as investigators worked to reconstruct the attack.
Police received a 911 call reporting gunfire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building at 15 E. Grant St., near Loring Park and the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Officers entered the building within minutes and found victims before following additional gunfire to an upper floor.
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Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said officers encountered “a haze that significantly limited their visibility” on the upper floor.
One victim died at the scene and another died after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, police said.
Three officers were also injured.
Two suffered gunshot wounds, while a third was injured in circumstances that police did not immediately detail. All three were reported in stable condition, although one officer underwent surgery.
At least four other people were taken to the hospital, according to police. Different preliminary reports gave varying numbers for the total wounded as emergency crews continued treating victims.
The shooting triggered a major response involving Minneapolis police, Minnesota State Patrol, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, St. Paul police and other agencies.
Police armed with rifles and armored vehicles surrounded the apartment complex, while residents were urged to stay away from the area as officers secured the building and investigated.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said state officials were assisting local authorities.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau was prepared to provide “any and all resources necessary” to assist the investigation.