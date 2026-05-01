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Mali militants call for united front to bring down ruling junta

Militant alliance urges Malians to unite against junta after coordinated attacks

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AFP
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Pedestrians cross a street in Boundiali, northern Ivory Coast, on November 1, 2025 where Ivorians truck drivers refuse to go to Mali due to militant attacks.
Pedestrians cross a street in Boundiali, northern Ivory Coast, on November 1, 2025 where Ivorians truck drivers refuse to go to Mali due to militant attacks.
AFP

Militants on Thursday called for a united front to depose Mali's ruling junta and to proceed with a "peaceful and inclusive transition," according to a statement which follows weekend attacks by militants and Tuareg separatists against key junta positions. 

The JNIM urged "all sincere patriots, without distinction, to rise up and unite our forces in a common front", saying it was "imperative to bring an end" to the junta to usher in a "new Mali" whose priorities would include "the establishment of Sharia".

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