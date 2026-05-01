Mali militants call for united front to bring down ruling junta

Militant alliance urges Malians to unite against junta after coordinated attacks
Militants on Thursday called for a united front to depose Mali's ruling junta and to proceed with a "peaceful and inclusive transition," according to a statement which follows weekend attacks by militants and Tuareg separatists against key junta positions.
The JNIM urged "all sincere patriots, without distinction, to rise up and unite our forces in a common front", saying it was "imperative to bring an end" to the junta to usher in a "new Mali" whose priorities would include "the establishment of Sharia".