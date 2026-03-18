Hundreds of ants in tubes: Kenya arrests two in wildlife trafficking case

Kenya Wildlife Services wardens deliver exhibits of live ants confiscated from Chinese national, Zhan Kequn and his co-accused Kenyan, Charles Mwangi (both not in picture) to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) law courts, before the accused arraignment to take a plea against charges of dealing in wildlife species contrary to laws regulating wildlife conservation after they we're found in possession of more than two thousand live ants intended to be trafficked internationally in Nairobi on March 17, 2026. AFP