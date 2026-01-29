Heavy gunfire erupts near airport in Niger's capital: residents

Shooting started shortly after midnight, according to residents near the airport
A burst of heavy gunfire and explosions erupted early Thursday near the international airport in Niger's capital Niamey and then halted within hours, residents told AFP.
Videos filmed by residents of the area showed streaks of light in the sky with the sound of loud explosions, while other images showed flames several metres high and charred cars.
The capital's Diori Hamani International Airport, houses an airforce base and is located about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the presidential palace.
The shooting began shortly after midnight, according to residents of a neighbourhood near the airport. Calm returned two hours later, they said.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.
The airport is also the location of the headquarters of a joint force created by Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali to combat militant groups that have carried out deadly violence.
The sound of sirens from fire trucks heading towards the airport could also be heard, according to local residents.
Niger has been led for more than two years by Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader who overthrew the country's elected civilian president in 2023.
A huge uranium shipment that left northern Niger in late November has been stuck for weeks at Niamey airport.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox