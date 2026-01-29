GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa
UPDATE

Heavy gunfire erupts near airport in Niger's capital: residents

Shooting started shortly after midnight, according to residents near the airport

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A burst of heavy gunfire and explosions erupted early Thursday near the international airport in Niger's capital Niamey and then halted within hours, residents told AFP.
A burst of heavy gunfire and explosions erupted early Thursday near the international airport in Niger's capital Niamey and then halted within hours, residents told AFP.
AFP

A burst of heavy gunfire and explosions erupted early Thursday near the international airport in Niger's capital Niamey and then halted within hours, residents told AFP.

Videos filmed by residents of the area showed streaks of light in the sky with the sound of loud explosions, while other images showed flames several metres high and charred cars. 

The capital's Diori Hamani International Airport, houses an airforce base and is located about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the presidential palace.

Shooting

The shooting began shortly after midnight, according to residents of a neighbourhood near the airport. Calm returned two hours later, they said.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties. 

The airport is also the location of the headquarters of a joint force created by Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali to combat militant groups that have carried out deadly violence.

The sound of sirens from fire trucks heading towards the airport could also be heard, according to local residents.

Niger has been led for more than two years by Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader who overthrew the country's elected civilian president in 2023.

A huge uranium shipment that left northern Niger in late November has been stuck for weeks at Niamey airport.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un (left) and Venezuelan ex-leader Nicolas Madur. North Korea's leadership has long accused Washington of seeking to remove it from power and said its nuclear and missile programmes are needed as a deterrent against alleged regime-change efforts by Washington.

'Ouster of Maduro nightmare scenario for Kim'

3m read
Search for Indonesia plane missing with 11 on board

Search for Indonesia plane missing with 11 on board

2m read
This video grab taken on January 13, 2026 from UGC images posted on social media on January 10, 2026 shows clashes in Mashhad, in northeastern Iran.

Trump warns of 'strong action' if Iran hangs protesters

4m read
Cebu trash heap horror: A massive garbage pile collapsed outside Cebu City, leaving at least 25 people unaccounted for — families gripped by fear as rescue teams race against time.

Cebu trash collapse: Death toll climbs to 4

3m read