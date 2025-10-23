GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: diplomatic sources

Missionary working for evangelical Christian group SIM abducted in Niamey

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
File photo: A street in Niamey, Niger.
File photo: A street in Niamey, Niger.
Shutterstock

A US missionary working for evangelical Christian organisation SIM has been abducted in Niger's capital Niamey, officials said Wednesday.

It marks the latest in a spate of kidnappings of westerners this year in northern Niger, a country plagued by militant violence and governed by a military junta for over two years.

The unnamed victim, a man in his 50s, is "already en route for the border with Mali", a stronghold for jihadist groups, a diplomatic source said after he was seized Tuesday.

The US State Department on Wednesday evening confirmed the abduction to AFP, saying the US administration was via its Niamey embassy doing all it could to obtain the man's safe release.

SIM operates in several areas of Niger and across west Africa where it evangelises, assists local churches and hospitals and provides access to drinking water.

Pilot undertaking humanitarian air transport

According to Wamaps, a collective of journalists in west Africa, the man abducted is "a pilot working with the SIM International NGO and present in Niger since 2010, undertaking urgent humanitarian air transport.

"He was abducted just a few streets away from the presidential palace right in the city centre in a zone which hosts international organisations," the group posted on X.

"None of the terrorist groups operating on Nigerien territory has claimed responsibility and no ransom has been demanded," Wamaps added.

In April, a 67-year-old Swiss woman identified as "Claudia" was kidnapped in the northern city of Agadez, three months after the abduction of Austrian Eva Gretzmacher, 73, in the same city. 

The Islamic State group in the Sahel was considered responsible for the two kidnappings, carried out by local criminal groups on its behalf, according to several observers of jihadist movements in the region.

Missionaries kidnapped

In October 2020, American missionary Philip Walton was kidnapped in Massalata, a village 400 kilometres (249 miles) from Niamey, near the Nigerian border.

He was freed the same month following intervention by US special forces in northern Nigeria. 

American humanitarian worker Jeffery Woodke was kidnapped by jihadists in October 2016 and freed in 2023.

Since 2023 Niger has been governed by a military junta that took power in a coup. It expelled US and French forces that were assisting in the fight against jihadist violence which has destabilised the country. 

"With our withdrawal from the region, we have lost our ability to monitor these terrorist groups closely but continue to liaison with partners to provide what support we can," the former head of the US Africa Command, General Michael Langley, said at the end of May.

Niger faces deadly attacks from jihadist group Boko Haram near Lake Chad in the country's east as well as from groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State in the west and the Tillaberi region close to the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali, both similarly affected by jihadist violence.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo shoppers at an outdoor market beside the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria.

Rebuilding key to Syria’s investment push: IMF

3m read
Season 3 filmed in summer 2024 (let’s say July) and premiered October 2025—roughly 15 months later.

When will The Diplomat season 4 drop? Here's the scoop

2m read
Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens before interrupting President Donald Trump during a roundtable meeting on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington.

US envoy fired over relationship with CCP-linked woman

1m read
Morocco's midfielder Azzedine Ounahi celebrates scoring with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E African qualification football match between Morocco and Niger at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on September 5, 2025.

Morocco crush 10-man Niger to seal 2026 World Cup spot

3m read