Attackers targeted Niamey’s international airport, tried to breach presidency perimeter
Niamey: Sustained gunfire and explosions were heard across several parts of Niger’s capital early Saturday after attackers targeted the city’s international airport and attempted to breach the security perimeter around the presidency, according to witnesses and a security source cited by Reuters.
Two Reuters witnesses reported heavy exchanges of fire around Diori Hamani International Airport and near the presidential palace.
A security source described the attackers as “terrorists” and told the news agency that they had struck the airport before trying to penetrate the area surrounding the presidency. Reuters could not immediately independently verify that account.
The assault also targeted Base 101, a major military installation near the airport, according to Bana Wagana Ibrahim, a member of Niger’s Consultative Council and a deputy in the parliament of the Alliance of Sahel States.
Ibrahim later wrote on Facebook that Nigerien defence and security forces had regained control and that the situation was under control. Reuters said it was unable to independently verify his account.
There was no immediate statement from Niger’s military government. Residents had reported sustained shooting and loud explosions during the night, including around the airport complex and the Plateau district, where the presidential palace and other key state institutions are located.
Niger has been under military rule since a July 2023 coup ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum. The government led by General Abdourahamane Tiani has since distanced itself from traditional Western partners and developed closer ties with Russia, following a similar course to the military-led governments of neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso. The three countries have formed a political and security bloc known as the Alliance of Sahel States.
All three countries continue to battle armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Niger has faced a series of deadly attacks this year, including the killing of at least 44 civilians in the southwest in March and earlier assaults around Niamey’s international airport. The airport and adjoining military facilities have increasingly become high-profile targets, extending violence that had previously been concentrated largely outside the capital.