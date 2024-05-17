More than 1300 students from prominent schools in the UAE attended Edufair on Friday, where they had the chance to engage with representatives from over 30 universities. Students from Grades 9 to 12 explored a wealth of information, covering courses, current trends in higher education and job markets, campus life, and admission requirements across various universities in the UAE and abroad.
UAE students, parents and educators throng Gulf News Edufair 2024: Day 1, in Dubai
Top universities offer students best options to chart their education journey