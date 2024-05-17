In an era characterised by rapid technological advancements and shifting socio-economic landscapes, the trajectory of the global job market stands at a crossroads. To navigate the evolving demands of tomorrow's workforce, industry experts congregated for a thought-provoking session titled "The Future of Work: Job Market Trends and Emerging Career Opportunities" at Gulf News Edufair 2024 at the H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Mehrdad Mohasses, Director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning at Amity University Dubai, said, "You may have a dream job in mind, but you might not end up there, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Your interests, knowledge, and spirit evolve over time, and you eventually find what you're meant to do."

Dr. Sudhindra Shamanna, the Academic President of Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Dubai, echoed the sentiment of adaptation in education, expressing, "In our classrooms, we're shifting from traditional lectures to facilitating learning. We're not just teaching facts; we're teaching students how to learn and continuously seek new knowledge."

Amanda Fernandes, Manager of Careers and Employability Services at Middlesex University, emphasized the importance of resilience and adaptability in navigating career paths, stating, "For students who realize they want to change paths, we offer guidance on how to present themselves and leverage their skills in new ways. We also provide access to networks where they can find opportunities. Rejection is part of the job search process, and we encourage students to see it as a normal part of finding the right fit."