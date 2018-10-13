WARNING: Graphic content

Umm Al Quwain: A 23-year-old Emarati man was killed late on Friday night during a race that went horribly wrong.

The tragic accident occured on the racetrack of Emirates Motorplex in UAQ.

The victim, only identified by the initials J.M.A.D., was a part of a group who gathered to participate in evening car race.

Videos and pictures of the accident went viral on social media after the accident occured.

The video showed the vehicle, a 4x4, being driven by the victim and crashing into barriers shortly afterwards.

The young man reportedly died on the spot and his body was moved the hospital.

Umm Al Quwain police have launched an investigation to find out the circumstances that led to the accident.

The deceased is a Kalba resident and his body was handed over to his family for burial.

Funeral prayers will be performed after Fajr prayers on Saturday.