Sharjah: The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee is organising shows and activities in Kalba, Al Bataeh, and Wadi Al Helo on November 26, 28, and 29, respectively.
The events come as part of ongoing celebrations for the 50th UAE National Day (December 2).
The celebrations will include a classic car parade, falconry and heritage shows, as well as folk and artistic performances that will celebrate 50 years of the UAE’s progress and showcase the heritage of Sharjah to visitors.
Kalba fireworks
A fireworks display will light up the sky across Kalba on November 26, while national songs play. The celebrations will begin at 4pm with the staging of a National Operetta. A classic car and bike parade will entertain motoring fans across the city. Kalba will also host several folk shows and a concert by popular Emirati singer Faisal Al Jasim.
Al Bataeh shows
On November 28, Al Bataeh will host an array of cultural activities, staging Emirati heritage shows presented by Almtaff Association from 9am to 11am, in addition to a 50th-anniversary parade. Visitors will get the opportunity of learning about the UAE’s history by exploring artefacts exhibited in pavilions.
Wadi Al Helo performances
Wadi Al Helo’s National Day celebrations will begin with the popular Dibba Al Harbiya band’s performance on November 29, from 4pm to 5pm. Visitors will also gain insights into falconry from experts and watch the falcons that Emiratis use in hunting, in addition to workshops and exhibitions about falcons that highlight their importance in UAE’s national heritage.
The committee is organising the 50th National Day celebrations in all cities across the emirate of Sharjah, including Khorfakkan, Al Madam, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, and Al Dhaid, as well as other key cultural and national destinations.