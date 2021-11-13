Hussain Al Jassmi and Balqees to perform in Sharjah during the emirate's Year of the 50th celebrations Image Credit: Supplied

Concerts, fireworks and fun for the whole family is to be had as Sharjah unveiled its 10-day golden jubilee celebrations to mark the UAE’s 50-year celebrations.

Festivities will be staged across the emirate’s different regions from November 23 to December 3, with concerts by Emirati artists Hussain Al Jassmi and Balqees planned, along with a dazzling fireworks display and roaming entertainment to keep the little ones thrilled.

The festivities to mark the UAE turning 50 will be held across the Sharjah’s key tourist and cultural destinations — Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam Municipality, Al Hamriyah Heritage Village, Kalba Corniche Park, and Al Dhaid Heritage Village.

“Our 50th UAE National Day celebrations will offer a wide variety of entertainment and cultural activities for all age groups and nationalities. The UAE is a role model in driving sustainable development and improving the quality of life of its people. We want to celebrate and continue this legacy in line with the directives and vision of the UAE’s wise leadership,” Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said in a statement.

Here’s detailed look at all the events planned for the celebrations:

Rare classic car show and fireworks in Kalba: Classic car and bike enthusiasts can enjoy Kalba Corniche Park’s classic car and bike show on November 26 which will showcase several rare cars and motorcycles. A dazzling fireworks display will follow. The audience will also get to enjoy Emirati folk songs performed by traditional Ayala performers celebrating the country’s 50 years of accomplishments.

Roaming performances in Khorfakkan: The inauguration of the 50th National Day celebrations in the Eastern enclave on November 23 will begin with a wide range of activities, including traditional Emirati music and dance shows. A hot-air balloon, the balloon of the ‘UAE President’, will fly high across the ancient city, while roaming performances by musicians, artists and dancers will turn the streets and squares into theatrical stages. Residents and visitors can also look forward to live music concerts, acrobatic shows, and theatre performances.

Poetry and music in Al Madam: Al Madam city will host a vibrant programme of musical shows and poetry sessions on November 25, delivered by prominent artists as well as classical Arabic poets. The audience can also compete to win prizes for ‘best video clip about Al Madam’.

Entertainment shows will take place across Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Al Hamriyah celebrates Sharjah’s marine history: On November 25, the heritage village of Al Hamriyah will bring Emirati maritime heritage to life through a broad range of activities, including educational and creative workshops, musical shows and ‘Nabati’ poetry sessions.

Al Hisn Island to stage an Operetta and national march: On November 25, a national march will be held from the city centre to the UAE flagpole situated in Al Hisn Island. The activities in the eastern town includes an operetta marking the 50th year, and a performance by Omani singer Abdullah Al Wasmi, in addition to celebrations of the history and accomplishments of the country.

Entertainment at the Sharjah National Park: The venue will host games, entertainment and traditional foods from November 29 to December 3. With more than 20 different events planned, the audience can enjoy tourist tours, folk dances, competitions and lucky draws as well as traditional food and games.

Creative competitions and poetry nights at Al Dhaid: Al Dhaid city will explore the beauty of Arabic poetry through a series of Emirati and classical Arabic poetry sessions as well as traditional music shows and competitions from November 29 to December 1.

Fayez Al Saeed Image Credit: Supplied