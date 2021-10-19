Popular Danish pop rock group Michael Learns to Rock and US band Boyce Avenue will bring their biggest hits to Dubai a music festival to be held on UAE National Day (December 2).
The UAE Golden Year Music Festival will take place at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City, and concertgoers will be able to enjoy a picnic-style set-up with good and drinks. Emirati singer Alira will be a guest performer.
“The UAE is a melting pot of cultures, and what better way to celebrate this global community than a concert that celebrates our diversity and brings all people together on UAE National Day? We are going to bring communities together with an unforgettable and truly enjoyable music fest,” said Anna Melnychuk, co-founder and managing director of Creative Minds Events Organizing.
Michael Learns to Rock, made up of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz and Kare Wanscher, was founded in 1988 and are best known for their romantic classics such as ‘Sleeping Child’, ‘Paint My Love’ and ‘Take Me To Your Heart’.
The band have performed in Dubai multiple times, the most recent stint being in 2013.
They will be joined by trio Boyce Avenue, known for their viral cover songs on YouTube. Brothers Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique and Fabian Rafael Manzano will regale audiences with covers of modern and classic songs, as well as their original music.
Don’t miss it!
Tickets to the UAE Golden Year Music Festival with Michael Learns to Rock and Boyce Avenue in Dubai start at Dh250 and are available on Platinumlist and Virgin Megastores Tickets.