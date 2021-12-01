Dubai: Top Emirati officials of government departments, semi-government entities and executives of prominent private companies have shared their messages on the occasion of the UAE’s golden jubilee.

Many of them expressed their joy and pride about the UNESCO declaring December 2 as Futures Day, in an international recognition of the success of the UAE’s forward-looking vision for the future in all sectors, and its ability to excel and lead in various fields.

They credited the phenomenal growth of the country to the wise leadership of the Founding Fathers and Rulers and also offered their congratulations to President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council, the Rulers of all the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, Crown Princes and all Emiratis on the occasion of the UAE’s 50th National Day.

Here is what they said:

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police said: “This year we celebrate the UAE’s pioneering march of successive achievements and comprehensive renaissance in all fields. Thanks to the vision of our wise leadership, the UAE has become a symbol of eminence, and a role model to which the world aspires in development, progress, and prosperity. Our Founding Fathers have indeed laid strong and solid foundations, the pillars of which are unity, security, stability and tolerance, and above all, arming our nation with science, knowledge and cultural values.”

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “The 2nd of December would remain an exceptional anniversary that validates the glory of a country celebrating 50 years of successive achievements. Now turning 50, the UAE has become a model for advanced civilization, urbanisation, economic development and global leadership in a variety of fields. The UAE sets a global pioneering model of sweeping development spanning economic, social and urban fields that merited to be a global commercial, financial and tourism hub. Equally, the state assumes a prominent humanitarian role in extending a helping hand to brothers and friends around the world to alleviate their suffering out of sheer humanitarian grounds.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said: “Celebrating this occasion is an opportunity to thank Allah Almighty for blessing us with a wise leadership that continues this journey and has made the UAE an oasis for prosperity and a role model for sustainable development. Observing the National Day is also a call for Emiratis to continue the development and progress, inspired by the ‘Spirit of the Union’ as the driving force that motivates us to work day and night to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in all areas. On this day, we reaffirm our loyalty and belonging to our wise leadership.”

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, director of the Sharjah Digital Office (SDO), said: “The UAE National Day celebration is special this year, because it commemorates the UAE’s golden jubilee. The Union’s 50th anniversary marks the milestone achievements over half a century which created the environment for new ambitions. This urges us to double our efforts and work harder in the forthcoming decades to reinforce our country’s position and uphold our status in the global competitiveness index.”Sara Musallam, chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK said: “Over the past 50 years, Abu Dhabi has developed a holistic and unique education ecosystem that addresses the needs of its multicultural and diverse community. This was only possible due to the visionary leadership of our founding fathers and rulers who have always put education first and empowered us to drive progress forward. As we move towards the next 50 years, our education ecosystem will continue its evolution with a comprehensive improvement plan that includes a number of strategic projects, already under way, to ensure that each student in Abu Dhabi is empowered to fulfil their potential and aspirations.”

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are reaping the benefits of [the leaders’] efforts in every sphere, from economic and social to cultural and educational domains. The UAE’s achievements are reflected in the latest Global Competitiveness Index, where it topped the region and claimed the ninth spot globally. What’s more, the country retained its position among the top 10 globally for the fifth year in a row. The Year of the 50th is an opportunity for us to reflect on the achievements of the past, as we get set to embark on a journey for another half a century.”

Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said: “Our leadership has proved that 50 years is long enough for a country to overcome any challenges as it drove the UAE forward through fundamental institutions of justice, equality, inclusivity and cooperation. There are few nations in the world as culturally diverse as ours, where people from virtually every country and culture live in harmony and collectively participate in the nation-building effort.”

Dr Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, executive director of the Sharjah Child Friendly Office (SCFO) said: “The UAE National Day is an annual opportunity to celebrate Emirati values and remember our Founding Fathers who, under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, inspired us to strive with all our might to overcome challenges and promote the cultural, economic and educational agenda of the nation. The spirit of this great nation is reflected in our institutions, our way of thinking and lifestyle and it motivates us to develop human capacity to pave the path for a better future.”

Dr Mariam Ibrahim Al-Mahmoud, Deputy General Director, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academ (AGDA) said: “Our pride today exceeds beyond our nation’s borders, as it marks its 50th anniversary, which the UAE has been able to achieve through its founders and its wise leadership. Today, the UAE has become a focal point for the rest of the world, due to its extraordinary achievements and its future outlook in many areas of development, and this reaffirms why the UNESCO unanimously adopted the UAE National Day as International Day of the Future.”

Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, director-general of Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD said: “Today we commemorate the journey of the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, and his brothers the founding fathers, whose insightful and futuristic vision blazed the trail for the nation building and the multi-faceted accomplishments that have given us a high ranking on the track of competitiveness, on a par with the developed world. The 50th UAE National Day is a pivotal milestone in the dynamic and sustainable transformation of the next 50 years, which will be driven by data and numbers.”

Mohammed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office said: “On this momentous 50th National Day, the UAE is not only entering a new phase in its history, but also on the verge of a renewed era for economic, social and cultural growth. As we celebrate 5 decades of progress on this National Day, we must reflect on the UAE’s values instilled by our founding fathers which have led to its stellar position across several pillars, including economy, healthcare, education and social development, both regionally as well as globally.”

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said: “The UAE today is at the forefront of several global economic and social indices, ranking high in economic competitiveness, government efficiency, human development, ease of business, innovation and quality of infrastructure. This has led the UAE to also be one of the leading countries in COVID--19 response and recovery, launching a national space programme, and becoming a leading global hub for business and investment, paving the way for new milestones over the next 50 years.”

Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, director general of Emirates Health Services said. “Half a century of prosperity and leadership has passed and today we are looking ahead to a brighter and flourishing future to strengthen the institutions of the Union and protect its gains, as part of the Fifty-Year Charter which carries a comprehensive forward-looking vision that places the UAE at the fore. Our country’s ambition knows no boundaries, extending from Earth to space, a lot of credit goes to the innovative and integrated government strategy to anticipate the future of the country’s vital sectors on its exceptional journey towards the UAE Centennial 2071.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Mubadala Health CEO said: “The UAE National Day is a very special day to all citizens and residents of the UAE. This year, the occasion brings an even greater sense of pride and gratitude as we mark the Golden Jubilee of this great nation. Under UAE’s wise leadership and government, the UAE’s accomplishments over the past 50 years are nothing short of remarkable in all spheres, including healthcare, which recently received global acclaim as Abu Dhabi topped the world rankings for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, said: “On this day, we can look back at 50 years of growth and prosperity that have delivered tremendous success across so many fields. In this short time, our nation has attained the highest levels of competitiveness and leadership in many key areas and sectors, including clean energy. We look to the next 50 years with confidence, inspired by the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership and secure in the solid foundations on which we will continue to build on our many achievements, promoting excellence and innovation in every field to ensure a sustainable future for all.”

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director, Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) said: “Today, as we celebrate the UAE’s unique spirit of innovation and success, and look forwards to the next 50, we are committed to actively scaling up efforts to promote the national economy, infrastructure, education, and innovation, and enlighten young minds. The goal is to foster a comprehensive renaissance in all sectors, including the publishing and knowledge sectors, and contribute to the holistic development of the UAE.”

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and managing director, EDGE said: “The incredible strides we have made in such a short space of time are the merely the determined first steps on a journey which will see us transform the technology landscape here and further afield, by creating the best working environment for brilliant local and international minds to thrive and succeed in these endeavours.